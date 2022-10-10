Investors In Green Giant Inc. (GGE) Will Start Making Money Again

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 27.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.10M, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -13.30% during that session. The GGE stock price is -133.13% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 59.51% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.11K shares.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Sporting -13.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the GGE stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 42.21%. Year-to-date, Green Giant Inc. shares have moved -17.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) have changed -22.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 22370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.98 while the price target rests at a high of $2.98. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -82.82% from current levels.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.64% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.60% over the past 5 years.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of 0.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Green Giant Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 2788.0 shares worth more than $8364.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.01% of shares outstanding.