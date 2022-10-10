Investor Confidence Shakens After NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Share Prices Gain $0.29

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 10.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.10M, closed the recent trade at $3.12 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 10.23% during that session. The NURO stock price is -215.71% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 14.42% above the 52-week low of $2.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 107.16K shares.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Sporting 10.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the NURO stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 9.57%. Year-to-date, NeuroMetrix Inc. shares have moved -43.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) have changed -19.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.76% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1502.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1502.56% from the levels at last check today..

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 76.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 35.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 19 and October 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.03% with a share float percentage of 16.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroMetrix Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.32 million shares worth more than $0.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 54937.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.67 million while later fund manager owns 94942.0 shares of worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.