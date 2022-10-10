Investor Confidence Dwindles After Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. (NASDAQ: MLCO) Shares Gain By About 0.2

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 7.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77B, closed the last trade at $8.09 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.53% during that session. The MLCO stock price is -53.28% off its 52-week high price of $12.40 and 49.81% above the 52-week low of $4.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 million shares.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Sporting 2.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the MLCO stock price touched $8.09 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have moved -20.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have changed 53.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.2% from current levels.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.73%, compared to 10.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.20% over the past 5 years.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.40% with a share float percentage of 41.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARGA Investment Management, LP with over 21.3 million shares worth more than $162.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ARGA Investment Management, LP held 4.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 20.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $160.38 million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 10.56 million shares of worth $60.42 million while later fund manager owns 4.91 million shares of worth $28.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.