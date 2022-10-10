Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) Shares Have Gain 75.81% Over The Past Month

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.83M, closed the last trade at $7.05 per share which meant it gained $2.97 on the day or 72.79% during that session. The IVA stock price is -123.83% off its 52-week high price of $15.78 and 50.5% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.21K shares.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) trade information

Sporting 72.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the IVA stock price touched $7.05 or saw a rise of 40.0%. Year-to-date, Inventiva S.A. shares have moved -48.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 79.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) have changed 75.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Inventiva S.A. (IVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inventiva S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.67%, compared to 1.90% for the industry.

IVA Dividends

Inventiva S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.93% with a share float percentage of 11.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inventiva S.A. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.66 million shares worth more than $18.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 4.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 1.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.81 million and represent 3.18% of shares outstanding.