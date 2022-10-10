Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)’s 1.16% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) has seen 3.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.33M, closed the last trade at $7.87 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The INDO stock price is -1005.34% off its 52-week high price of $86.99 and 66.84% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Sporting 1.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the INDO stock price touched $7.87 or saw a rise of 15.38%. Year-to-date, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares have moved 181.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) have changed 7.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.92% over the past 6 months, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.60%.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.52% with a share float percentage of 11.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $6.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 36080.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.82 million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.