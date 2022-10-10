Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $446.21M, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.33% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -402.3% off its 52-week high price of $8.74 and 6.9% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting -3.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the HYZN stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 13.43%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved -73.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed -9.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -302.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.41% from current levels.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -400.00%, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 958.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.78 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.10% with a share float percentage of 51.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyzon Motors Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Public Investment Fund with over 8.03 million shares worth more than $51.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Public Investment Fund held 3.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 4.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.97 million and represent 1.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 3.81 million shares of worth $11.19 million while later fund manager owns 2.19 million shares of worth $14.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.