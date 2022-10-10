Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 3.01 and has seen 6.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $546.59M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -7.32% during that session. The HUT stock price is -772.11% off its 52-week high price of $16.57 and 33.16% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.25 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting -7.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the HUT stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 11.92%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have moved -75.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed -9.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 166.67%, compared to 12.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.90% over the past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.99% with a share float percentage of 21.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.34 million shares worth more than $46.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 2.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 million and represent 1.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 5.16 million shares of worth $18.37 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.