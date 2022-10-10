How Will Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Perform In Months To Come?

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.22M, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -6.88% during that session. The OUST stock price is -728.13% off its 52-week high price of $7.95 and 5.21% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Sporting -6.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the OUST stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Ouster Inc. shares have moved -81.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) have changed -30.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ouster Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.80%, compared to 1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.00% and -137.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 107.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.19 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.36 million and $8.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.00% for the current quarter and 112.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -6.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.95% with a share float percentage of 47.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ouster Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tao Capital Management, LP with over 11.25 million shares worth more than $50.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Tao Capital Management, LP held 6.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.14 million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 3.06 million shares of worth $4.95 million while later fund manager owns 3.04 million shares of worth $13.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.