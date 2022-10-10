How Is The Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 5.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $533.00M, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The NAT stock price is -32.84% off its 52-week high price of $3.60 and 48.34% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.00 million shares.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Sporting 3.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the NAT stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 6.23%. Year-to-date, Nordic American Tankers Limited shares have moved 60.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have changed -11.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nordic American Tankers Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.12%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116.70% and 209.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 158.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.82 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.35 million and $21.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 484.60% for the current quarter and 203.10% for the next.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 2.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.78% with a share float percentage of 32.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordic American Tankers Limited having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.89 million shares worth more than $29.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 6.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.04 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 4.27 million shares of worth $11.57 million while later fund manager owns 4.23 million shares of worth $11.47 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.