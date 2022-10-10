How Is Sunworks Inc.(NASDAQ: SUNW) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.49M, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -8.28% during that session. The SUNW stock price is -171.43% off its 52-week high price of $7.22 and 53.76% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 million shares.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Sporting -8.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the SUNW stock price touched $2.66 or saw a rise of 17.13%. Year-to-date, Sunworks Inc. shares have moved -13.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) have changed -20.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.6.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunworks Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.26%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.17 million and $33.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 405.70% for the current quarter and 0.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 3.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.37% with a share float percentage of 17.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunworks Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.04 million shares worth more than $2.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.52 million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $1.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $1.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.