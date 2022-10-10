How Is Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) has seen 5.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $30.50 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.79% during that session. The INBX stock price is -57.05% off its 52-week high price of $47.90 and 74.85% above the 52-week low of $7.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 611.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.78.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Sporting 0.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the INBX stock price touched $30.50 or saw a rise of 7.6%. Year-to-date, Inhibrx Inc. shares have moved -30.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) have changed 92.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.98.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inhibrx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.21%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -41.80% and -51.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.07 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $954k and $2.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.20% for the current quarter and -64.50% for the next.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.92% with a share float percentage of 97.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inhibrx Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 5.31 million shares worth more than $118.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 13.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.38 million and represent 4.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.18% shares in the company for having 1.63 million shares of worth $36.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.72 million shares of worth $16.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.