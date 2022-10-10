Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 2.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.69M, closed the last trade at $4.28 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.90% during that session. The HUSA stock price is -288.08% off its 52-week high price of $16.61 and 75.0% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Sporting 1.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the HUSA stock price touched $4.28 or saw a rise of 9.51%. Year-to-date, Houston American Energy Corp. shares have moved 199.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) have changed 1.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $137.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $137.50 while the price target rests at a high of $137.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3112.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3112.62% from current levels.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.75% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.80% over the past 5 years.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.32% with a share float percentage of 11.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Houston American Energy Corp. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.38 million shares worth more than $1.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.77 million and represent 1.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $1.01 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.