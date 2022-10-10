Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.44B, closed the recent trade at $13.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.30% during that session. The HLIT stock price is -4.23% off its 52-week high price of $13.80 and 37.69% above the 52-week low of $8.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Sporting -0.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the HLIT stock price touched $13.24 or saw a rise of 4.06%. Year-to-date, Harmonic Inc. shares have moved 12.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have changed 20.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.14% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $11.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.14% from the levels at last check today..

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harmonic Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.18%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $152.33 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $161.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $117.83 million and $155.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.30% for the current quarter and 3.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 141.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.40%.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.54% with a share float percentage of 100.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmonic Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.45 million shares worth more than $230.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.34 million and represent 14.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.63% shares in the company for having 11.11 million shares of worth $146.43 million while later fund manager owns 7.83 million shares of worth $103.16 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.49% of company’s outstanding stock.