Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) investors to reap big returns again

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.61M, closed the recent trade at $1.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -6.43% during that session. The BHAT stock price is -762.75% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 41.18% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Sporting -6.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the BHAT stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 12.82%. Year-to-date, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares have moved -74.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) have changed -4.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.50% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.70% over the past 5 years.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.21% with a share float percentage of 10.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 47245.0 shares worth more than $47245.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 27581.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27581.0 and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.