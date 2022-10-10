Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) investors to reap big returns again

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $170.60B, closed the recent trade at $40.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The CSCO stock price is -60.4% off its 52-week high price of $64.29 and 0.3% above the 52-week low of $39.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.70 million shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Sporting -0.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the CSCO stock price touched $40.08 or saw a rise of 5.14%. Year-to-date, Cisco Systems Inc. shares have moved -36.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have changed -11.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cisco Systems Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.06%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.40% and 2.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.70%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.73 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.86 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 12.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.69%.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.52 at a share yield of 3.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.20% with a share float percentage of 75.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cisco Systems Inc. having a total of 3,696 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 368.88 million shares worth more than $20.57 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 351.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.6 billion and represent 8.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 107.92 million shares of worth $6.02 billion while later fund manager owns 92.3 million shares of worth $5.15 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.