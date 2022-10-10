Can Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.20M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.39% during that session. The ANY stock price is -1920.93% off its 52-week high price of $8.69 and 2.33% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting -7.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the ANY stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 16.02%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved -86.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed -28.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2225.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2225.58% from current levels.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.17% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 41.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.56% with a share float percentage of 13.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sphere 3D Corp. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.85 million shares worth more than $1.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.11 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users & Decentralized Commerce ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 36421.0 shares of worth $19514.0 while later fund manager owns 22706.0 shares of worth $24068.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.