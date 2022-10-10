APA Corporation (APA) Shares Have Inclined 58.13% Year To Date

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has a beta value of 3.70 and has seen 2.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.78B, closed the recent trade at $42.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The APA stock price is -22.87% off its 52-week high price of $51.95 and 45.74% above the 52-week low of $22.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that APA Corporation (APA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.34.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Sporting -0.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the APA stock price touched $42.28 or saw a rise of 3.27%. Year-to-date, APA Corporation shares have moved 58.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have changed 15.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.91% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.12% from the levels at last check today..

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that APA Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 136.15%, compared to 29.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 234.30% and 154.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.61 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.46 billion and $1.67 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 78.20% for the current quarter and 62.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 120.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.70%.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 2.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.70% with a share float percentage of 87.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with APA Corporation having a total of 859 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.54 million shares worth more than $1.8 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $979.09 million and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.79% shares in the company for having 12.82 million shares of worth $530.01 million while later fund manager owns 10.0 million shares of worth $413.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.