An Analysis Of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.67B, closed the recent trade at $9.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The CLVT stock price is -176.48% off its 52-week high price of $25.63 and 2.27% above the 52-week low of $9.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Sporting -1.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the CLVT stock price touched $9.27 or saw a rise of 8.94%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved -59.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have changed -22.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.95% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -83.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -40.24% from the levels at last check today..

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarivate Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.44%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.60% and 37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $691.75 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $686.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.12% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 32.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.60%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.42% with a share float percentage of 109.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 448 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 116.67 million shares worth more than $1.96 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 17.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Generation Investment Management LLP, with the holding of over 45.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $759.07 million and represent 6.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 11.5 million shares of worth $192.74 million while later fund manager owns 10.49 million shares of worth $154.98 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.