Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 2.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.10M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.12% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -322.58% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 16.13% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Sporting -3.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the AMRN stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corporation plc shares have moved -63.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed -8.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.36.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amarin Corporation plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -235.71%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -400.00% and -66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.81 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 140.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.90%.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.67% with a share float percentage of 34.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amarin Corporation plc having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sarissa Capital Management, LP with over 24.0 million shares worth more than $78.96 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sarissa Capital Management, LP held 6.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 21.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.65 million and represent 5.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $8.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.9 million shares of worth $6.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.