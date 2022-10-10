Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Shares Lost -$2.54 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 4.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.24B, closed the recent trade at $78.70 per share which meant it lost -$2.54 on the day or -3.13% during that session. The BABA stock price is -131.37% off its 52-week high price of $182.09 and 6.89% above the 52-week low of $73.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.64 million shares.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Sporting -3.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the BABA stock price touched $78.70 or saw a rise of 8.8%. Year-to-date, Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have moved -31.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have changed -9.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.42%, compared to -15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.90% and -9.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.00%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.05 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -58.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.59%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.72% with a share float percentage of 16.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alibaba Group Holding Limited having a total of 1,978 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 22.71 million shares worth more than $2.47 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 17.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 billion and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 9.9 million shares of worth $1.08 billion while later fund manager owns 7.53 million shares of worth $856.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.