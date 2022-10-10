Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.20M, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.41% during that session. The TCRT stock price is -174.66% off its 52-week high price of $4.01 and 71.92% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Sporting -6.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the TCRT stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 21.08%. Year-to-date, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 33.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) have changed -58.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -413.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.99% from current levels.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 162.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.95%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.40% and 36.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.60% over the past 5 years.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.73% with a share float percentage of 60.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.7 million shares worth more than $10.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 15.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.88 million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 4.98 million shares of worth $3.25 million while later fund manager owns 3.1 million shares of worth $2.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.