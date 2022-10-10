Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -9.79%

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has seen 11.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.06B, closed the last trade at $18.90 per share which meant it lost -$2.05 on the day or -9.79% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -834.66% off its 52-week high price of $176.65 and 27.83% above the 52-week low of $13.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting -9.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the AFRM stock price touched $18.90 or saw a rise of 13.7%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have moved -81.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -20.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $53.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -180.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.63% from current levels.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.09%, compared to 8.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.90% and 45.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.90%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $354.8 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $385.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.98% with a share float percentage of 85.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affirm Holdings Inc. having a total of 532 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 30.87 million shares worth more than $1.43 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 13.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 20.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $947.95 million and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.27% shares in the company for having 11.93 million shares of worth $215.5 million while later fund manager owns 11.86 million shares of worth $214.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.24% of company’s outstanding stock.