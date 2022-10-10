A Detailed Analysis Of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.50M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.70% during that session. The IMBI stock price is -1156.92% off its 52-week high price of $8.17 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 547.85K shares.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

Sporting -2.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/07/22 when the IMBI stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 32.99%. Year-to-date, iMedia Brands Inc. shares have moved -89.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) have changed -24.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iMedia Brands Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -51.43%, compared to -5.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -72.70% and 34.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $154.45 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $158.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.82% with a share float percentage of 34.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iMedia Brands Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 0.99 million shares worth more than $5.97 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Royce & Associates LP held 4.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 million and represent 4.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $3.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $3.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.