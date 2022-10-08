Will AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.22% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the UAVS share is $3.37, that puts it down -617.02 from that peak though still a striking 2.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $43.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 874.74K shares over the past three months.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) registered a -7.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.22% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.85%, and it has moved by -27.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.28%. The short interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is 5.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $453.75, which implies an increase of 99.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $453.75 and $453.75 respectively. As a result, UAVS is trading at a discount of -96442.55% off the target high and -96442.55% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 61.10%. While earnings are projected to return -24.50% in 2022.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. insiders own 16.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.46%, with the float percentage being 25.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.61 million shares (or 5.63% of all shares), a total value of $5.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $0.59 million.