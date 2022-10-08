Why EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.46% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the EH share is $27.57, that puts it down -592.71 from that peak though still a striking 1.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.94. The company’s market capitalization is $223.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 338.15K shares over the past three months.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) registered a -5.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.46% in intraday trading to $3.98 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.46%, and it has moved by -36.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.97%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 6.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.6 day(s) to cover.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 132.00% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -247.50% in 2022.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.66%, with the float percentage being 23.88%. Carmignac Gestion is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 7.31% of all shares), a total value of $32.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $3.3 million.