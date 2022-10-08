What To Expect Going Ahead For McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Given Its -8.39 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.39% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the MUX share is $12.20, that puts it down -219.37 from that peak though still a striking 26.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $173.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 294.05K shares over the past three months.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) registered a -8.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.39% in intraday trading to $3.82 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.18%, and it has moved by 13.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.63%. The short interest in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.81, which implies an increase of 64.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, MUX is trading at a discount of -266.49% off the target high and -135.6% off the low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that McEwen Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares have gone down -52.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.17% against 16.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.50%. While earnings are projected to return 67.00% in 2022.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

McEwen Mining Inc. insiders own 17.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.96%, with the float percentage being 29.09%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $18.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $4.48 million.