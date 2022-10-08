What To Expect Going Ahead For DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Given Its -7.27 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.27% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the DMTK share is $34.22, that puts it down -858.54 from that peak though still a striking -4.48% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.73. The company’s market capitalization is $107.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 591.12K shares over the past three months.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) registered a -7.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.27% in intraday trading to $3.57 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.85%, and it has moved by -41.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.43%. The short interest in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) is 3.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DermTech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DermTech Inc. (DMTK) shares have gone down -74.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.39% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -71.20% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.81 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.74 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.12 million and $3.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.20% and then jump by 97.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -26.20% in 2022.

DMTK Dividends

DermTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

DermTech Inc. insiders own 8.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.31%, with the float percentage being 75.80%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 10.42% of all shares), a total value of $45.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.07 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 10.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DermTech Inc. (DMTK) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $10.34 million.