What To Expect As India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Delivers An -48.89% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.12% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the IGC share is $1.79, that puts it down -289.13 from that peak though still a striking 8.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $25.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 439.77K shares over the past three months.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) registered a -6.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.12% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.65%, and it has moved by -18.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.83%. The short interest in India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.80%. While earnings are projected to return -43.10% in 2022.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

India Globalization Capital Inc. insiders own 17.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.20%, with the float percentage being 9.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.86 million shares (or 2.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $79134.0.