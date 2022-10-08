What Should You Do With Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.23% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the EBON share is $2.43, that puts it down -523.08 from that peak though still a striking 5.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $72.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.23% in intraday trading to $0.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.66%, and it has moved by -17.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.41%. The short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is 5.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.39%, with the float percentage being 17.40%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 3.60% of all shares), a total value of $5.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares are Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF owns about 3.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.75 million.