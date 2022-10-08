We Just Learned Something New! After IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC)’s 6.25% Gain This Week

During the last session, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s traded shares were 0.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the IMCC share is $4.83, that puts it down -997.73 from that peak though still a striking 27.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $44.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 385.76K shares over the past three months.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.25%, and it has moved by 2.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.19%. The short interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IM Cannabis Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares have gone down -80.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.64% against 3.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 110.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.67 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.11 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 57.50% in 2022.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

IM Cannabis Corp. insiders own 28.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.79%, with the float percentage being 19.20%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 5.48% of all shares), a total value of $8.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 3.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.97 million.