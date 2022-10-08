Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Shares Have Been Down About -93.01% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.90% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the VIRI share is $9.11, that puts it down -2430.56 from that peak though still a striking 5.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $6.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 596.99K shares over the past three months.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VIRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) registered a -3.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.90% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.04%, and it has moved by -94.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.78%. The short interest in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) is 45280.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 97.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VIRI is trading at a discount of -3233.33% off the target high and -3233.33% off the low.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Virios Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) shares have gone down -92.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.04% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.00% this quarter and then drop -4.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -53.80% in 2022.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Virios Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.83%, with the float percentage being 15.57%. Masters Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 7.80% of all shares), a total value of $2.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23193.0, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $99497.0.