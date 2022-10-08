Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.82% or -$1.94. The 52-week high for the VSAT share is $68.76, that puts it down -79.53 from that peak though still a striking 33.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.38. The company’s market capitalization is $2.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 508.49K shares over the past three months.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VSAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) registered a -4.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.82% in intraday trading to $38.30 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.70%, and it has moved by 5.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.74%. The short interest in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is 5.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.25, which implies an increase of 23.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, VSAT is trading at a discount of -46.21% off the target high and -14.88% off the low.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viasat Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viasat Inc. (VSAT) shares have gone down -14.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against 14.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -287.00% this quarter and then drop -650.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $704.65 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750.19 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.90%. While earnings are projected to return -484.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 24.60% per annum.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Viasat Inc. insiders own 4.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.59%, with the float percentage being 87.18%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.29 million shares (or 21.56% of all shares), a total value of $794.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $321.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $99.67 million.