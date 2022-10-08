VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) On Friday – Up 31.43 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.79% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VEON share is $2.38, that puts it down -580.0 from that peak though still a striking 31.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 858.43K shares over the past three months.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VEON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

VEON Ltd. (VEON) registered a -5.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.79% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.38%, and it has moved by -13.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.92%. The short interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.55, which implies an increase of 86.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.55 and $2.55 respectively. As a result, VEON is trading at a discount of -628.57% off the target high and -628.57% off the low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.10%. While earnings are projected to return 221.90% in 2022.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

VEON Ltd. insiders own 56.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.62%, with the float percentage being 40.42%. Exor Capital LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 106.43 million shares (or 6.06% of all shares), a total value of $72.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74.39 million shares, is of Shah Capital Management’s that is approximately 4.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund owns about 16.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.3 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $5.66 million.