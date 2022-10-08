Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.12% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VLON share is $8.54, that puts it down -2746.67 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 465.37K shares over the past three months.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VLON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) registered a -6.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.12% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.24%, and it has moved by -24.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.66%. The short interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 97.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VLON is trading at a discount of -3900.0% off the target high and -3900.0% off the low.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares have gone down -80.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.28% against 1.90.

While earnings are projected to return -92.90% in 2022.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 46.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.22%, with the float percentage being 43.79%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 1.92% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 78200.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22146.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $41634.0.