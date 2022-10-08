uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) Has Been Falling -91.81% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the UCL share is $6.97, that puts it down -1190.74 from that peak though still a striking 3.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $8.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 179.90K shares over the past three months.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.27%, and it has moved by -0.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.98%. The short interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) is 45350.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 91.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, UCL is trading at a discount of -1011.11% off the target high and -1011.11% off the low.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -850.00% this quarter and then drop -650.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.04 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.4 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 35.40% in 2022.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 28 and December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

uCloudlink Group Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.48%, with the float percentage being 17.49%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 32800.0 shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $57728.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12409.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21839.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12409.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14394.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1600.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1776.0.