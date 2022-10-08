Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Is Decrease -89.26%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.07% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TUYA share is $9.66, that puts it down -927.66 from that peak though still a striking 8.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $534.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 870.07K shares over the past three months.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TUYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) registered a -4.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.07% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.11%, and it has moved by -21.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.26%. The short interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is 8.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.34, which implies an increase of 59.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.70 respectively. As a result, TUYA is trading at a discount of -187.23% off the target high and -112.77% off the low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tuya Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shares have gone down -68.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.82% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.06 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.2 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -200.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.30% per annum.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Tuya Inc. insiders own 24.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.29%, with the float percentage being 48.33%. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.29 million shares (or 1.66% of all shares), a total value of $24.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.57 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $6.38 million.