Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the TOUR share is $1.64, that puts it down -124.66 from that peak though still a striking 36.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $90.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 560.40K shares over the past three months.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.66%, and it has moved by 3.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.15%. The short interest in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 1.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -46.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.90%. While earnings are projected to return 90.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.01% per annum.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 17 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Tuniu Corporation insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.65%, with the float percentage being 30.16%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.51 million shares (or 3.83% of all shares), a total value of $4.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.75 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 2.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 88047.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $59871.0.