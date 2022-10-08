Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH)

During the last session, Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.79% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the HLTH share is $16.20, that puts it down -379.29 from that peak though still a striking 18.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $487.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 505.64K shares over the past three months.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HLTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) registered a -4.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.79% in intraday trading to $3.38 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.29%, and it has moved by -8.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.70%. The short interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) is 4.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.25, which implies an increase of 59.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, HLTH is trading at a discount of -166.27% off the target high and -107.1% off the low.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cue Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) shares have gone down -46.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -199.17% against -2.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.9 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.59 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 278.90% in 2022.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s Major holders

Cue Health Inc. insiders own 15.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.88%, with the float percentage being 52.91%. Acme, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.24 million shares (or 10.34% of all shares), a total value of $98.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.79 million shares, is of Oakmont Corporation’s that is approximately 6.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $11.29 million.