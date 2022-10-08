The Time To Buy Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) Is Now

During the last session, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.34% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the VWE share is $12.38, that puts it down -399.19 from that peak though still a striking -2.02% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.53. The company’s market capitalization is $152.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 340.35K shares over the past three months.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VWE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) trade information

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) registered a -5.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.34% in intraday trading to $2.48 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.47%, and it has moved by -54.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.45%. The short interest in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) is 1.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.40, which implies an increase of 54.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, VWE is trading at a discount of -202.42% off the target high and -20.97% off the low.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vintage Wine Estates Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) shares have gone down -74.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.43% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 275.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.24 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.04 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $57.03 million and $58.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.20% and then jump by 17.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -113.90% in 2022.

VWE Dividends

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s Major holders

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. insiders own 46.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.02%, with the float percentage being 112.88%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.31 million shares (or 23.48% of all shares), a total value of $141.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of Paradice Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 5.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.5 million, or about 7.38% of the stock, which is worth about $44.41 million.