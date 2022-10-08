The Future Belongs To PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.45% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the PCT share is $14.99, that puts it down -75.12 from that peak though still a striking 42.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) registered a -6.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.45% in intraday trading to $8.56 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.07%, and it has moved by -14.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.11%. The short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 19.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.29, which implies an increase of 53.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, PCT is trading at a discount of -250.47% off the target high and -63.55% off the low.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PureCycle Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares have gone up 6.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.14% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.70% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -570.40% in 2022.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc. insiders own 33.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.06%, with the float percentage being 76.54%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.19 million shares (or 17.88% of all shares), a total value of $233.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.83 million shares, is of Samlyn Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 6.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $78.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $18.21 million.