The Current Price For SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.88% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the SBOW share is $49.91, that puts it down -65.05 from that peak though still a striking 37.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.00. The company’s market capitalization is $662.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 502.08K shares over the past three months.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SBOW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.2.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) trade information

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) registered a -1.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.88% in intraday trading to $30.24 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.50%, and it has moved by -17.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.89%. The short interest in SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.50, which implies an increase of 55.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, SBOW is trading at a discount of -247.22% off the target high and -48.81% off the low.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SilverBow Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) shares have gone down -15.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.54% against 29.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 195.70% this quarter and then jump 187.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $178 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.90%. While earnings are projected to return 124.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

SBOW Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s Major holders

SilverBow Resources Inc. insiders own 2.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 120.09%, with the float percentage being 123.70%. Strategic Value Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.48 million shares (or 20.07% of all shares), a total value of $143.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 million shares, is of G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $42.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $11.3 million.