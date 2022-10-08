The Current Price For Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.20% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the NUWE share is $2.48, that puts it down -451.11 from that peak though still a striking 8.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $5.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.27 million shares over the past three months.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NUWE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) registered a -9.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.20% in intraday trading to $0.45 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.85%, and it has moved by -48.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.28%. The short interest in Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) is 12670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nuwellis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares have gone down -53.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.34% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.30% this quarter and then jump 45.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.12 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.45 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.51 million and $1.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.50% and then jump by 32.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 73.10% in 2022.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Nuwellis Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.93%, with the float percentage being 9.02%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 7.92% of all shares), a total value of $0.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 30345.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18076.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9397.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $5597.0.