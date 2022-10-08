The $4.02 Value Of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.63% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the CAMP share is $10.68, that puts it down -165.67 from that peak though still a striking 4.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $156.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 685.62K shares over the past three months.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) registered a -5.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.63% in intraday trading to $4.02 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.69%, and it has moved by -14.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.56%. The short interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CalAmp Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) shares have gone down -34.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.00% against 1.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -137.50% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.94 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.54 million by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.00%. While earnings are projected to return -43.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

CAMP Dividends

CalAmp Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 19 and December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

CalAmp Corp. insiders own 4.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.23%, with the float percentage being 96.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.53 million shares (or 15.30% of all shares), a total value of $40.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 million shares, is of Trigran Investments Inc’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $7.8 million.