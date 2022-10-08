TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Surged 14.29% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.60% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the WULF share is $37.49, that puts it down -2656.62 from that peak though still a striking 24.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $150.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 330.08K shares over the past three months.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WULF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) registered a -23.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.60% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.94%, and it has moved by 14.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.77%. The short interest in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) is 2.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 72.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, WULF is trading at a discount of -267.65% off the target high and -267.65% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.72%. While earnings are projected to return -133.20% in 2022.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc. insiders own 59.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.09%, with the float percentage being 14.93%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 2.14% of all shares), a total value of $18.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.64 million.