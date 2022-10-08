Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.09% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the TALK share is $4.04, that puts it down -343.96 from that peak though still a striking 9.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $132.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 616.68K shares over the past three months.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) registered a -9.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.09% in intraday trading to $0.91 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.74%, and it has moved by -27.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.01%. The short interest in Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) is 5.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.43 day(s) to cover.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Talkspace Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Talkspace Inc. (TALK) shares have gone down -46.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.04% against -2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.70% this quarter and then drop -1,400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.45 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.38 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -179.40% in 2022.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Talkspace Inc. insiders own 7.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.25%, with the float percentage being 75.92%. Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.7 million shares (or 9.48% of all shares), a total value of $25.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.34 million shares, is of Hudson Executive Capital, LP’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Talkspace Inc. (TALK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $2.14 million.