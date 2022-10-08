Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$1.11. The 52-week high for the SGML share is $30.49, that puts it down -7.74 from that peak though still a striking 72.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.85. The company’s market capitalization is $3.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 578.65K shares over the past three months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.77% in intraday trading to $28.30 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.08%, and it has moved by 14.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 225.29%. The short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sigma Lithium Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares have gone up 60.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.81% against 11.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.30%. While earnings are projected to return 43.60% in 2022.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 17 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Sigma Lithium Corporation insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.88%, with the float percentage being 63.37%. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 1.72% of all shares), a total value of $49.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.85 million shares, is of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $8.97 million.