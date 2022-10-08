Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Has Been Falling -21.48% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.10% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the SHLS share is $36.86, that puts it down -68.08 from that peak though still a striking 56.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.58. The company’s market capitalization is $3.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SHLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) registered a -2.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.10% in intraday trading to $21.93 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.76%, and it has moved by -20.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.48%. The short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 9.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.29, which implies an increase of 29.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, SHLS is trading at a discount of -82.4% off the target high and 4.24% off the low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares have gone up 39.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.82% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 800.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.07 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.57 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61.64 million and $48.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.80% and then jump by 84.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -88.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 68.75% per annum.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.13%, with the float percentage being 111.74%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.63 million shares (or 13.87% of all shares), a total value of $342.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.43 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $294.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 3.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.58 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $56.65 million.