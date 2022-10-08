Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN)

During the last session, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.94% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BBLN share is $16.00, that puts it down -3165.31 from that peak though still a striking 4.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $213.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 589.82K shares over the past three months.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) registered a -1.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.94% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.75%, and it has moved by -30.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.09%. The short interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is 2.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 231.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $265.72 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $267.22 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -97.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.80% per annum.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Babylon Holdings Limited insiders own 44.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.78%, with the float percentage being 58.69%. Kinnevik AB (publ) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54.94 million shares (or 16.41% of all shares), a total value of $213.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.41 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 10.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $137.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $0.8 million.