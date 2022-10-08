ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.35% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the SOL share is $9.72, that puts it down -98.37 from that peak though still a striking 29.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.46. The company’s market capitalization is $326.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 713.86K shares over the past three months.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) registered a -3.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.35% in intraday trading to $4.90 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.78%, and it has moved by -3.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.20%. The short interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ReneSola Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) shares have gone down -12.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.38% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.00% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.98 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.53 million and $15.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.30% and then jump by 35.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 83.70%. While earnings are projected to return 76.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SOL Dividends

ReneSola Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 05 and December 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

ReneSola Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.65%, with the float percentage being 42.65%. Shah Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.75 million shares (or 18.99% of all shares), a total value of $60.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 9.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 million, or about 4.22% of the stock, which is worth about $13.46 million.