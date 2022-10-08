Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) Has Grown 29.50% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.46% or -$1.6. The 52-week high for the RLMD share is $38.68, that puts it down -12.97 from that peak though still a striking 54.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.73. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 359.36K shares over the past three months.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. RLMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.27.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) registered a -4.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.46% in intraday trading to $34.24 this Friday, 10/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.51%, and it has moved by 7.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.50%. The short interest in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) is 3.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.97 day(s) to cover.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Relmada Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) shares have gone up 17.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.49% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.60% this quarter and then jump 48.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.00%. While earnings are projected to return -87.90% in 2022.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.25%, with the float percentage being 79.27%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.54 million shares (or 25.67% of all shares), a total value of $68.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.27 million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 22.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $61.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 6.19% of the stock, which is worth about $11.63 million.